February 21, 1936 ~ April 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A memorial will be held at a later date honoring the life of Delta Broussard Wild, 84, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Delta enjoyed life. She was a feisty lady who was always kind, sweet, and loved by everyone she met. Delta loved going to the casinos, being outside in her yard, and enjoyed watching NFL football, but only when the Saints played. Delta had a passion for reading. She had just enough books that she could have started her own book club.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her children unconditionally, and made sure every opportunity she had to let her children know she loved them first.

Delta is survived by her two sons, John Edward Wild III of Mesquite, TX, and Jamie Lee Wild of Abbeville; three daughters, Debbie Ashworth Picou and her husband, Justin of Abbeville, Jody Wild Demarcay and her husband, Darin of Abbeville, and Heather Simon Picard and her husband, Jeremy of Erath; two step-daughters, Jackie Oram and Judy Guthans; one brother, Adam Broussard of Abbeville; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysse P. Broussard, Sr. and the former Medora Hebert; daughter, Diana Ashworth; brothers, Ulysse Broussard, Jr. and Jimmy John Broussard; two sisters, Elise Whitley and Nora Broussard; husband, John Edward Wild II and daughter-in-law, Johnette Suratt Wild.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.