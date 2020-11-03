ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. Dewey J. Derouen, 90, will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 12:30PM.

A native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Derouen died at 1:29AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Home. He worked in the Oil Field for The Oil Company which became ODECO until he retired. Mr. Dewey enjoyed working in his yard and fishing.

He is Survived by his wife of 15 years, Dolores Romero Derouen of Abbeville; two sons, Bradley Derouen and his wife Liz of Coteau and Curney Derouen and his wife Vicky of Erath; four brothers, Harold Derouen, Harry Derouen, Dave Derouen, and Avery Derouen; four grandchildren, Clarissa Harrington, Dewey Derouen, II., Danielle Derouen, and Michelle Cannon; and fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara Belle Trahan Derouen; his parents, Etienne and Rene Romero Derouen; and a sister, Ella Jane.

Serving as pallbearers will be Curney Derouen, Dewey Derouen, Jason Cannon, Willis Romero, Farrell Fontenot, Jacob Fontenot, and Nathan Derouen.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.