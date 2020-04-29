Private graveside services for Donna B. Reaux, 80, were held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath, with Father Andre Metrejean officiating.

Donna was a native of Jeanerette and a resident of Erath; she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and friend. Donna passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at a local health care facility.

Survivors include her three sons, Paul and Bonnie Reaux II, Dale and Michelle Reaux, and Shane and Julie Reaux; eleven grandchildren Jade and his wife Maddie Reaux, Brynn Hebert, Luke Reaux, Lindsey Skidmore, Peyton Reaux, Annkatherine Reaux, Colby and his wife Hali Reaux, Desiree and her husband Sammy Theall, Lyndsay and her husband Ben Dubois, Jed and his wife Katie Reaux, and Ellie Reaux. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren Alissa, Corey, Easton, and Emmitt Reaux, Samuel Theall, and Nate and Evelyn Dubois; her brother Walter “Sonny” Bourgeois Jr.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Paul Stanley Reaux; son Cory Reaux, two daughters Belinda Kaye and Janet Kim Reaux; her parents Walter and Ezar Broussard Bourgeois Sr.; two sisters Sue Fredrick, and Marie Romero

Serving as pallbearers will be Jed Reaux, Colby Reaux, Jade Reaux, Ben Dubois, Sammy Theall and Peyton Reaux.

David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St. Erath 337-937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.