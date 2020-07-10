ABBEVILLE – Burial service for Dorothy Mae Coleman is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mouton Cove. Rev. Medeate L. C. DeRouen, officiating.

God in his infinite wisdom sends us angels and then decides on the appropriate time to call them home. Dorothy Mae Coleman would want us to celebrate her life and home-going as she now joins our Heavenly Father.

Dorothy was born October 28, 1922 to the late Ollie and Bertha Rogers Coleman in Mouton Cove, LA (Abbeville). “Dot/Dot Tee” as she was affectionately known by family and friends departed this life on July 7, 2020. She was one of seven siblings.

Her early Christian experience started at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mouton Cove, later she joined Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess and on the Mission Board. Sister Dorothy served as president of Area 5 Mission of 7th District Baptist Association. At her death, she was “Mother of the Church.”

Sister Dorothy graduated from Abbeville Training School. She was a retiree of Riviana Rice Mill (Packing Plant). She worked in her community as a faithful member of HEROD Village, Inc.

Sister Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Alyce H. Robinson and Patricia R. Plowden of Abbeville, LA; Kenneth R. (Cassandra) Robinson of Pearland, TX; step children, Philip Robinson and Tracey Robinson of Houston, TX; brother, Eldridge (Flora) Coleman of Matteson, IL; a play daughter, Jenny Dawson of Abbeville, LA; twenty grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; thirty-two great-great grandchildren; three great-great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard A. Robinson; daughter, Barbara R. Hill; grandson, Patrick A. Robinson; brothers, Joseph, Harris and Ollie (Jr.) Coleman; sisters, Agnes Coleman and Elta Mae C. Briggs; sons-in-law, Roland and Jeffrey Plowden.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.