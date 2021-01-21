June 27, 1937 ~ January 19, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Dorothy Sherman LeBlanc, 83, who died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Wayne LeBlanc, and Gaylen LeBlanc and his wife, Beth; two daughters, Tamara Mills and her husband, Adam, and Brenda Henry; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Roy Sherman and his wife, Lula; and sister, Wanda Simon and her husband, Donald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George LeBlanc; and parents, Francis Sherman and the former Hazel Simon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

