May 5, 1933 ~ May 14, 2020

KAPLAN — Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kaplan Cemetery honoring the life of Dorothy Toups Sherman, 87, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Maison du Monde Living Center. She will be laid to rest with Reverend Farley Painter officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Wilkinson II, Joe Hayes, Dobie Simon, Jr., Shane Pridgen, and A.J. Fitch.

She is survived by her five daughters, Renell Gary of Abbeville, Tina G. Wilkinson of Abbeville, Tammy G. Simon and her husband, Dobie, Sr. of Delcambre, Jennifer G. Nance and her husband,Tommy of Baytown, TX, and Dorothy G. Roberts and her husband, Darrell of Gautier, MS; her brother, Milton Toups, Jr. of Kaplan; her 12 grandchildren; and her 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Sherman, Sr.; her parents, Milton Toups, Sr. and the former Rozitta Bourque; her three grandsons, Ronald Gary, Jr. (Bubba), Joshua Wilkinson, and Daniel Rivette; and her two great granddaughters, Sage and Emma Stelly; and her sister, Mary Joyce Guidry.

The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love, care and support to the staff at Maison du Monde and Grace Hospice Palliative Care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM when the procession departs for the cemetery.

