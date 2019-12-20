ERATH – Funeral services for Earl P. Broussard, 88, will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in David Funeral Home of Erath, with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery.

Earl was a native of Abbeville and a resident of Erath he passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette. He joined the Louisiana National Guard in 1947 then transferred to the Texas National Guard in 1952 where he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. Engineer. Transferring back to Louisiana National Guard he served in the 256 Infantry Brigade, in 1969 he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves where he continued his services until retiring in 1991 as a Major with 43 years of service. After retirements from his own heating and cooling, and appliance business as well as his military life Earl, purchased an accordion and was able to learn to play. He never gained the ranks of a great musician but could hold his own. He and his wife Rose started with the Cajun Culture Association where he served as President as well as Vice President and helped to develop it into the organization it is today. He and Rose loved traveling in their motor home with several clubs to several states.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years Rose Mallet Broussard; two daughters Susan Broussard and Brenda Alleman; two sons Michael Broussard and Alan Broussard; his brother Kermit Broussard; and ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents Enis and Evela Broussard; and two brothers Floyd and Hubert Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral 209 E. Putnam St. 337-937-0405 Erath is in charge of arrangements.