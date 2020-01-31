ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Eldora Washington Thomas,93, will be at 11:00AM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Faith Gardens Cemetery in Abbeville.

Visitation will be Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9:30AM until service time at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship.

Eldora,a native and life resident of Abbeville, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She was a devoted founding member of Faith Hope Christian Fellowship where she was a mission sister and sang in the choir. She was known as the “Cold Cup” lady. In her younger years she was employed as a seamstress.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Frank Emerson and wife Debra of New Orleans, her daughter, Gerrilynn Thomas of Abbeville, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Freddie Washington and Lillie Small Washington Bowie, her husband, Eddie Thomas Sr. , sisters, Lillie Mary Wright, Berteen Washington Joiner and Beverly B. Williams, her son, Anthony “Daddy Roy” Green and a grandson Brother Jimmy Emerson.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.