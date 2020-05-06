September 1, 1945 – April 26, 2020

Elworth Joseph Petry Jr., known as; Popeye, Junior, Tetan, and Red, was born on September 1, 1945, in Abbeville, Louisiana. He passed away after a long battle with bladder cancer, on April 26, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Lafayette, LA, at the age of 74.

He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and James A. Herod High School. He graduated from James A. Herod High and then served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Era. He is a member of St Theresa Catholic Church and his favorite pastime was going to the race track and the casino. He worked at many places, among which are; the Pipeline Service, JeffersonIsland Salt Mine, and Avery Salt Mine. He also worked as a mechanic for Union Oil of California, Unocal, Hanover Compression, Exterrian, and Archrock. He worked at Archrock until he became ill.

He will always be remembered by his wife, Mary Eva McCowan Petry, four children; Stanley James Wright (Suzanne), and Eric Donyell Petry (Sabrina) of

Abbeville, Louisiana, Erica Deitra Trahan (Bryant) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Gralon Keith Petry (Ida) of Colorado. Eleven grandchildren; LaShira Petry,

Shaquayla Darby (Roderick), Jhordi Henderson (Ebonie), and Jhorian Henderson of Abbeville, Louisiana, Bryant C.Trahan II and Asia Trahan of Lafayette, Matthias Petry and Jada Petry of St. Martinville, Louisiana, Kolby Petry and Tori Petry of Youngsville, Louisiana, and Akirah Petry of Monroe. Fifteen great grandchildren;Taya Lewis, Ty Petry, Tiranni Henderson, Roderick Darby Jr., Adelyn Darby, Aria Darby, Jhordi Henderson Jr., Jhace Henderson, Kamryn Henderson, Exzavion Thomas, Kayson Small, Jhaiden Papillion, all of Abbeville, Louisiana, Sydni Henderson of Lafayette, Louisiana, Analee Rose Guidry of Youngsville, Louisiana, and Khalon Mikkel Petry of Monroe, Louisiana.

He is also survived by his siblings; Claudette Simons, Inolia Senegal, and Alvin Petry of Lafayette, Louisiana, Leona Hillman, Lois Jordan (Eddie), Elsie Dora(Curtis), Mackolyne Petry (Victoria), and Teary Petry(Chong), of Abbeville, Louisiana, and Laurian Brailey (Michael) and Verna Petry of Houston, Texas, and Carolyn Lucas, of Fort Washington, Maryland, and two Godchildren, Mary Hill Landry, and Louis Boudreaux, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by; his parents, Elworth and Laura Petry, two sisters, Mary Dozier and Linda Pillette, and one brother, Richard Petry.

Due to the Pandemic, there will not be a funeral service, and at Elworth’s request, he will be cremated. His final place of rest will be at St Paul’s Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Elworth Petry, Jr. will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.