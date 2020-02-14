Emma Jean Landry Mitchell

Homegoing Services will be conducted for Mrs. Emma Jean (Genie) Landry Mitchell on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:45 a.m. until time of service. Service will be held at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church, 1515 Israel Parker Street Abbeville, LA. Pastor John E. Allen will be officiating.

Emma Jean Mitchell was born October 20, 1957, to the union of Saven E. Landry Sr. and Mary L. Moore Landry. She was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. Emma Jean was an Abbeville High School graduate of 1975. She was united in holy matrimony to Curtis J (Joe-Sam) Mitchell Sr. on July 20, 1974. To this union three children were born. She accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville, LA.

She leaves in God’s care two sons, Curtis James Mitchell Jr. and Don Jermaine Mitchell of Abbeville, LA; one daughter, Nona Marie Mitchell of Abbeville, LA; one daughter in law Stephanie Lege Mitchell; ten grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Bailey and Joyce Landry both of Abbeville, LA; three brothers, Michael Landry (Emelda) of Lafayette, LA, Edward Lee Landry and Jerome Landry (Mary) of Abbeville, LA; six sisters in law; six brothers in law; three God daughters, Laketha Kelly, Sha’Niya Latson of Abbeville, LA; and Shelly Charles of Houma, LA; God mother, Zemma Perty of Abbeville, LA, three young boys whom she loved very much, Joshua Cartwright, Sir Phillips Moore, and Da’Kyrey Spates; four uncles Eddie Landry Jr. (Mary), Cleveland Landry Sr. (Josie), Gilbert Landry Sr. (Rose) of Abbeville, LA, Murphy Landry (Ella) of New Iberia, LA; seven aunts, Maudrey Sargeon (James) of Houston, TX, Retha Green (Loveless), Edna Taylor (Alvin), Delta Willis (Alvin), Sally Alexis and Gaynell Scott of Abbeville, LA, Irma Moore of Grand Rapids, MI; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is united in glory with her husband, Curtis J Mitchell Sr.; her parents, Saven and Mary M Landry; one brother, Saven Landry Jr.; God father, Phillip Moore Sr.; two sisters in law, Evelyn Mitchell and Anna Gage; one brother in law, Paul Mitchell; mother in law, Nona Mitchell; and father in law Milton Mitchell Sr.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. 218 North St. Valerie Street, Abbeville.