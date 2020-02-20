Eula Comeaux LeBlanc

ERATH - Funeral services will be conducted for Ms. Eula Leblanc, 94 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Erath La on Saturday, February 22nd at 11am with Father Douglas Courville officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will begin Friday February 21 from 4 pm to 9 pm at David’s Funeral Home in Erath, La with recitation of the rosary at 7 pm. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8 am until service time.

She was a native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Erath. Mrs. Eula passed peacefully on Sunday February 16th surrounded by her loving family.

Eula was a member of the Lady's Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. Her precious accomplishments, besides her family, that will be cherished by many was her talent of French Hand Sewn christening dresses, 1st communion dresses as well as baby dresses. Her work has appeared in many magazines and is displayed at LSU textile museum.

She is survived by her 4 children, Ross LeBlanc and his wife Beverly, Carlette LeBlanc Motty, Linell LeBlanc Champagne, Cassey Landry Hidalgo and her husband Keith; 8 grandchildren, Dawn LeBlanc Dugas, Shane LeBlanc, Ryan LeBlanc, Felecity Hardin, Carissa Harrison, Saul Motty, Chad Comeaux, Nichole Buteaux; 21 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild along with 3 sisters; Rita Bayard, Melby Saunier, Verna Gary and 1 brother Junius Comeaux.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Clet LeBlanc Jr; great granddaughter Alex Reese Dugas, grandson Eugene LeBlanc; parents Evra and Marie Comeaux; brothers Percy and Ernest Comeaux; Son-in-laws Ellery Landry and Tommy Champagne.

The Family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Reshma Bhanushali; Dawn LeBlanc Dugas with Community Home Health Care and Community Hospice Care, Tracy Hargrave with Community Home Health, Karen Stelly with Community Hospice Care for the abundance of love and dedication and Father Andre’ Metrejean for his support and prayer.

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements, 209 East Putnam Street, Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.