Floyd S. Brailey

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Floyd Sterling Brailey, 71, at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Williams Jr. will officiate.

He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks at the church and cemetery.

Floyd Sterling Brailey (71) was born to the union of the late Lawrence and Mable Brailey on May 30, 1949. He departed his earthly journey in peace in the comfort of his home at 2:21 A.M. on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Humbly, Floyd served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 48 years: Gloria Ann Wilson-Brailey of Abbeville, LA; two daughters: Petrina Faye Brailey of Crowley, LA and Tanessa Green of Abbeville, LA; two sons: Garland Bolden (Marchetta) of Abbeville, LA and Morris Wilson (June) of Maurice, LA; two sisters: Lola Brailey-Taylor and Penny Brailey-Coleman; six brothers: Roland Brailey Sr., Nolan Brailey, Sr. (Sandra), Dalton Brailey, Sr., Argis Brailey, Sr. (Leona), Darson Brailey, Sr. and Ryneal Brailey, Sr.; one godchild: Genieve Colemon; one very special nephew whom he viewed as a son: Billy Dalton Comeaux, Jr., thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Brailey was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Mable Brailey; father-in-law: Voris Wilson; son: Sidney Brailey; two grandchildren: Jordan Russell Bolden and Jasmine Green; three sisters: Orgene Brailey-Polk, Patricia Lee Brailey and Martha Brailey-Rideaux and one brother: Alton Brailey Sr.

Active Pallbearers are Garland Bolden, Morris Wilson, Kelly Coleman, Sr., Roland Brailey, Jr., Joshua Citizen and Billy Dalton Comeaux, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dalton Brailey, Sr., Darson Brailey, Sr., Nolan Brailey, Sr., Ryneal Brailey, Sr., Roland Brailey, Sr., Argis Brailey, Sr., Wallace Wilson and Lawerence Wilson.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.