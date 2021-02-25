Fred Marceaux, Jr. “Benny”

July 19, 1951 ~ February 23, 2021

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Fred “Benny” Marceaux, Jr., 69, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Matt Hebert officiating the services.

He is survived by his brothers, Lee Marceaux and his wife, Penny of Big Woods and Clay Marceaux of Kaplan; his sister-in-law, Nona Marceaux of Kaplan; and his seven nieces and nephews, Mitchell Marceaux, Angel Touchet, Matthew Marceaux, Kelly Marceaux, Lainie Marceaux, Kayden Marceaux and Monique Langlinais.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred B. Marceaux, Sr. and the former Anna Lee Hanks; his two brothers, Troy Marceaux and Hank Marceaux; and his sister-in-law, Mary Marceaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 9:45 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.