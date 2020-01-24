June 12, 1956 ~ January 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Gayle Nunez, 63, who died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.

Gayle is survived by her daughter, Joy Durbin; son, John Warren; brother, Russell Carl Nunez, Jr. and his wife Angie; grandson, Tristan Durbin and numerous grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Wininger and her husband Carl, and Beverly Hamlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell C. Nunez, Sr. and the former Odelia Rose Perry; and three brothers, Carl Nunez, Kenneth Nunez and Thomas Nunez.

