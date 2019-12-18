ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Gaynelle Bernard Faulk, 85, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Steve LeBlanc and Fr. Floyd Calais officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

A native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Faulk died at 11:40AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a strong woman of faith who enjoyed cooking, baking, and especially being with her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Faulk of Maurice, Claudette Soirez of Mandeville, and Jan Schriefer of Abbeville; a sister, Miriam Landry of Henry; eight grandchildren; Nicole Lange, Jonathan Faulk, Matthew Faulk, Kalyn Schriefer, Ashley Romero, Christopher Soirez, Lauren Faulk, and Darrin Faulk; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Faulk; two sons, Randy Faulk and David Faulk; her parents, Claude and Celia Thibodeaux Bernard; two brothers, Oswald Bernard and Raymond Bernard; and a sister, Merlyn Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Faulk, Christopher Soirez, Russ Landry, Oswald Broussard, Brian Landry, and Neal Lange.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.