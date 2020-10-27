George "Berton" Lege waltzed his way into heaven on Monday, October 19, 2020, after turning the golden age of 80 just days earlier.

Born to "Pierre" and Emilie Veazey Lege of Intracoastal City, Louisiana in a household of 10 family members, Berton was known to all as a loving, funny, happy, generous, caring brother and son. He was and has remained a great storyteller when describing life at home, keeping them, all laughing. Berton touched many lives with his joyfulness and hardly ever met a stranger.

Never a lazy man, he would help anyone in need at any time, working on their land, and in the marsh with his family. Telling jokes or singing songs, helped to pass their time as they trapped and hunted to survive. It was definitely not easy living in the marsh but posed to be the greatest schooling they would all have.

After graduating from Mount Carmel High, he went on to do his part for his country and enlisted in the Army. Coming home with several medals to prove his hard work and determination to be all he could be. Berton's best decision was marrying the love of his life, the late Margaret Elaine Bernard Lege, a woman that adored him right back. They went on to raise 6 loving children and taught their kids how to be self-sufficient living off the lands of the south.

This took place at their second home, the Paul J. Rainey Wildlife Sanctuary of the National Audubon Society in southwest Louisiana. Berton would proudly work as assistant manager for 40 years, along with his brother, Lonnie. A strong advocate for preserving the Louisiana coastline, marshes and all its wildlife, he taught many others to respect these gifts from God. You could often find him in neighboring areas teaching his kids and later grandkids to fish, hunt, trap or even just enjoy the sunrise on the back porch of his "Camp," with a hot cup of Community Coffee.

Berton was a pillar of his community in Mouton Cove, where he would raise his family and leave this world fifty years later. His Catholic faith was especially important to him and his parishioners rarely saw him miss mass, until he fell sick. His rosary was often in hand where he was usually thinking and praying for others.

He offered many bowls of gumbo, fried fish, or any such homemade delicacy as he was an extremely good cook, "feeding the five thousand" as it goes. He would even give you a drink of his favorite Kentucky Tavern bourbon, right before he would grab your arm and teach you to jitterbug. Berton's main philosophy was "we were only put on this earth to enjoy life and help others do the same ... no fighting or fussing, just loving and giving without expecting... enjoying the simple things, laughing and smiling often, because God wants us to."

Berton, Daddy, PawPaw Berton, Uncle Berton, El-yass, will be sadly missed by many including his children. He is survived by his family, Marie Antoinette "Toni" Lege, Tricia Adelle Gaspard and her husband Scotty, Monica Beth Theriot and her husband Cordell, Stephanie Ellen Lege and her fiance Carl Rogers, Claire Allison Lege, and Scott Maurice Lege; his ten living Grandchildren, Dustin Gaspard, Jedd David, Emily Gaspard, Caitlin Roy Uriegas and her husband Aaron Uriegas; daughter, Ellie Uriegas; Jenna David Herpin and her husband Lance Herpin, Sidney Stelly Frith and her husband Scott Frith, Jacob David, Maci Gaspard, Luke Gaspard, and Ava Clare Esponge, all of whom idolize their Paw Paw, seeing him as the Man, the Myth, the LEGEnd. He is also survived by his brothers, Lealand and wife Becky Lege, John Barry "Chop" Lege; sisters, Nettie and husband Daniel Detraz and Cheryl and husband Don Elbers; sisters-in-law, Betty Bernard, Peggy Broussard Lege, and Valla Broussard Lege.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; parents, Pierre and Emilie; brother, Wilton Ray; grandson, Matthew Harris Broussard; sister, Brenda Ruth; brothers,Arnold Pete and Lonnie Lege.

Many blessed thanks to Endia Campbell and the other special sitters, for their loving compassion and companionship they gave him these last few years.

Thanks also to Grace Hospice and the nurses who attended to Berton's needs.

The family requests visiting hours be observed at Vincent's Funeral Home in Abbeville, 209 South State St., on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, a Rosary prayed at 12:00. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 3:00, St. James Chapel in Esther, Louisiana.

Berton's only request to his children upon his death was that his life be celebrated and not mourned. Please help in granting his request and Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!