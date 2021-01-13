ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Gloria Duplantis Benoit, 76, will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Internment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m..

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Benoit died at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law who enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Mrs. Gloria was head cook at Erath head start for over 14 years; owned and operated A&G Janitorial Service; and was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alvin J. Benoit of Erath; a son, Ryan Benoit and his wife Annette of Abbeville; a brother, Daly Duplantis of Erath; a son in law, David Morvant; two grandchildren, Miranda Landry an her husband Eric and Matthew Morvant; and three great grandchildren, Kyler Dupuis, Emsley Landry, and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Galbert and Loria Menard Duplantis; a daughter, Roxane Morvant; a brother, Junius Duplantis and his wife Venola; and a sister-in-law, Setsuko Marie Duplantis.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dave Falgout, Keith Landry, Matthew Morvant, Eric Landry, Larry Benoit, and Randy Landry.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kyler Dupuis, Ronald Vincent, Daly Duplantis, Ryan Benoit, and Cori Broussard.

The family would like to thank the Erath Police Officers and Chief Anna LaPointe for always being there to help when they were needed anytime they were needed.

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.