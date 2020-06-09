November 6, 1934 ~ June 5, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Harold A. Hutchinson, 85, Abbeville, La., died, Friday June 5, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville Louisiana. A private memorial will be held in his honor by the Knights of Columbus. His final resting place will be St. Paul Cemetery, Abbeville La.

Mr. Hutchinson was originally from Upstate New York and moved to Louisiana in 1979 to work as a boat skipper for then Inland Well Service of Abbeville, La. He was also a truck driver, owning his own trucking company for many years, His last employer was Details of North Carolina, he and his wife set up Tool Worlds in the new Lowes stores throughout the United States.

He was active in his church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved driving boats, trucks and had a private pilot license to fly small planes.

Born November 6th, 1934 in Adams Center, N.Y., son of Arthur C. and Eva Fuller Hutchinson, he attended and graduated from Belleville Union Academy in 1958. He was married to Nona Richard daughter of Luah Richard and Beulah Porter, since September 1981, they were married in Abbeville Louisiana, and resided in the area most of their marriage. He was previously married to Geneva Butler of Sandy Creek N.Y. daughter of Charles Butler and Ruth Shoemaker and she passed in May of 1979.

Surviving besides his wife are his children, Wanda Primeaux, Larry Hutchinson and Harlow Hutchinson; step children are Paul Hebert, Randall Hebert, Debra Hebert, Donna Rogers, Lona Hutchinson and Charles Hebert. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Thomas Hutchinson and Hugh Hutchinson; and step child, Russell Hebert.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.