January 28, 1943 ~ February 06, 2021

“Heart of Gold”

A heart of gold stopped beating,

Strong working hands at rest.

A character like no other,

Kindness at its best.

A life lived to the fullest with

Every single chapter.

A smiling face, always joy,

humor and laughter.

Never selfish and always kind,

An honest man with a

Loving legacy left behind.

The very best this world could hold,

Now your Lord and Savior

Has called you home.

Oh death where is your sting?

The angels usher you into heavens glory

As they triumph and sing.

God waiting at the gates

There on His throne

“well done my good and faithful servant,

Welcome Home.

-Author: Brittney Gaspard

ABBEVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, honoring the life of Harris John Gaspard, 78, who passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his residence. Father Matthew Barzare will officiate the service with burial following at St. Anne Cemetery in Cow Island. Pallbearers will be Gary Gaspard, Tony Trahan, Terry Gaspard and Matthew Guidry, Scotty Gaspard, and Luke Gaspard.

He is survived by his three sons, Gary Gaspard and wife Ronda of Cow Island, Terry Gaspard and wife Eva of Cow Island, Scotty Gaspard and wife Tricia of Abbeville; three brothers, Doise Gaspard, Alton “Tanny” Gaspard and Wilton “T-Neg” Gaspard; one sister, Glenda Raye Delahoussaye; eight grandchildren, Brooke Trahan, Tony Trahan, Kayla Gaspard, Katlan Gaspard, Amber Gaspard, Brittney Gaspard, Maci Gaspard and Luke Gaspard; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Hollier Gaspard; parents, Edvard Gaspard and the former Sylvia Rider; and a sister, Glenda Mae Migues.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 08, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, February 09, 2021 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

