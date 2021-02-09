September 12, 1940 ~ February 5, 2021

Abbeville — Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Helen Clark Brasseaux, 80, who died Friday, February 5, 2021 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Brasseaux; son, Gregory Brasseaux and his wife Lynda; daughter, Vanessa Brasseaux; four grandchildren, Jared Brasseaux and his wife Brooke, Kristin Brasseaux, Brooke Lefort and her husband Zachary, and Hannah Brasseaux; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Clark; mother, Ethel Clark; brother, Joseph Woodley Clark; and daughter, Giselle Brasseaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.

