May 27, 1939 ~ November 23, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Irene Broussard Miller, 81, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Boutin officiating the services. Pallbearers will be, Floyd Miller, Jr., Mike Himel, Joshua Romero, Aaron Miller, Anthony Foreman, and Hector Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Garcia and Antwone Garcia.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Miller; three daughters, Dianna Romero and her husband, Sheldon, Betty Miller, and Tamma Miller; son, Floyd Joseph Miller, Sr. and his wife, Debra; grandchildren, Floyd Miller, Jr., Aaron Miller, Jeannie Himel, Anthony Foreman, Tessa Trahan, Tara Duplantis, Carla Nichols, Clarissa Romero, and Joshua Romero; and great grandchildren, Gracie Romero, Parker Romero, Everett Romero, Laney Trahan, Kaylie Trahan, Jena Miller, Jude Miller, Braylan Himel, Karter Himel, Jacob Foreman, Skyler Himel, Issac Foreman, Jayden Miller, Kaylee Duplantis, and Kaleb Duplantis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeneus Broussard and the former Ozita Trahan; and brother, Lloybe Joseph Broussard.

