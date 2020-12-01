ABBEVILLE — Memorial Services for Mrs. JoAnn Duplantis will be held at a later date.

A native of Abbeville, Mrs. JoAnn passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Angel Derouen and her husband Chris of Abbeville; her sons, Joshua Duplantis of Lafayette, and Robert Richard of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Cody Girouard, Ean Trahan, Tyler Richard, and Tracey Richard; her brother, Carroll Richard; and her sisters, Linda Touchet, Susan Sanders, Mary Martin, and Anna Richard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alec Duplantis; her parents, Antoine Roy Richard, and Elcina Begeau Richard; her son, Tracey Richard; and her brother, Charles PeeWee Richard.

