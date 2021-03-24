September 25, 1953 ~ March 18, 2021

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of John Amos Broussard, Jr., 67, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.

John was a loving father of three children and a proud grandfather.

He is survived by Louise Gillespie Broussard; his children, Tim, Walter and Lauren; and his grandchildren, Aubrey and Owen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tim and Rosie Broussard; and his granddaughter, Taylor Olivia Dembrurn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.