ABBEVILLE — John Earl Harrington, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence in Abbeville, Louisiana.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

John Earl was born in Abbeville on August 4th, 1938. He went to school in Abbeville and graduated from Meaux. He worked in retail at clothing stores. He was also employed by production welders and for the Vermilion Parish Police Jury. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing.

He is survived by 4 children, Kari Elizabeth Harrington (Gene Monteaux), John Timothy Harrington, Leslye Kayne Broussard and Jason Michael Harrington (Joe Ann); his step children, Chris Lege and Nick Lege; his grandchildren, Seth Broussard (Christine), Caleb Broussard and Kristyn Harrington; his great grandchildren, Dax Lane Broussard and Colton Lee Broussard; his step grandchildren, Ash Dalton, Jack Dalton and Christian Dalton; his significant other, Angela Veazey along with her daughter April Harrington (Cyrus) and son Landon, granddaughter Kadence Touchet (Steven).

He was preceded in death by his parents; Clerphe Harrington and Eula Guilbeaux; his brother, Paul Harrington; and his sister, Beverly Boudreaux.

Inurnment will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery in Leroy, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice for their hospitality and compassion, also Angela, April and Kadence who gave years of their lives, and loved and cared unconditionally for our dad, John Earl Harrington.

