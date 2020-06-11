John Huey Broussard

April 22, 1927 ~ June 9, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of John Huey Doyle Broussard, 93, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Father Paul Broussard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Broussard, Jared Broussard, Luke Winch, Brice Menard, Marcus Broussard and Ethan Menard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Broussard, Rome Winch and Christopher Broussard.

He is survived by his spouse, Lula Mae Bergeron Broussard; children, Johnie Broussard and his wife Wanda, Bridget Broussard, Anne Broussard, Genny Broussard, Timothy Broussard and his wife Gwen, Peter Broussard, Mary Menard and her husband Scott, Theresa Winch and her husband Luther, and Reverend Father Paul Broussard; fourteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, N.R. Broussard and Mark Broussard and his wife Venola; and sisters, Wilda Broussard, Norma Sloan and Gleada Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Broussard and the former Genevieve LaPlace; son. John Keith Broussard; and siblings, Stella (Valin) Broussard, Howard (Mildred) Broussard, Joseph L. Broussard, Hilda (Aaron) Dufour.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

