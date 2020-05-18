November 22, 1930 ~ May 11, 2020

John Lester Witt Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Meaux LA. He was born in Washington D.C. on November 22, 1930 and his loving parents were Charles and Martha (nee Trott) Witt.

Growing up just outside of Baltimore he enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and crabbing for blue crabs. In 1950, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country including the Korean Conflict. His last deployment was on the Cruiser, U.S.S. Bremerton receiving an honorable discharge in 1955. It was while in the Navy and stationed in Philadelphia PA. that he met his wife of nearly 55 years, Annette Dunham. It was this union that bore his two children, Diane White and John L. (Jack) Witt Jr. John was very gregarious and outgoing and developed a passion for golf extending over 50 years. He also enjoyed traveling the U.S. primarily by train even more so after his wife passed. He was a big fan of Roller Derby in later life sponsoring the Acadian Roller Girls derby team where he was given the honorary title of “Derby Duke”.

John is survived by his two children, Diane and her husband John, John Jr. and his wife Mary; and his five grandchildren, Robby Anderson and his wife Kerry, Benjamin Anderson and his wife Pamela, John L. Witt III his wife Mindy, Jacob Anderson and Nicholas Witt and his girlfriend Allison Desormeaux. He enjoyed spending time with his six great grandchildren, Collin and Conner Anderson (Robby), Wyatt and Avery Anderson (Ben) and John IV and Jordan Witt (John). He is also survived by one niece, Barbara Jean Hartge and her husband Preston; and one nephew, Eugene Wayson and his wife Kathy.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; parents Charles and Martha; as well as his siblings, Irene Wayson, Marie Ridgely, and Charles Leo Witt.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

