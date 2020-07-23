John W. Darby

ABBEVILLE — A Graveside Service and Interment will be held for Mr. John Willis Darby, 69, at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Landry, officiating.

A resident of Abbeville, LA, he passed at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence.

He leaves in God’s care, one son: John Leonard Darby of Abbeville, LA; two daughters: Tasha Darby Bristo (Gary) and Tammy Darby of Lafayette, LA; two brothers: Vincent Darby of Abbeville, LA and Jimmie Darby (Joyce) of Seattle, WA; one sister-in-law: Debbie Greene; two brothers-in-law: Wilbert Harrison and Calvin Harrison all of Abbeville, LA, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Nella Harrison Darby; parents, Ernest Darby and Lola Mae Walker; one sister: Nelta Derouen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alvin Joseph Harrison and Rita Gabriel Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Leonard Darby, Gary Bristo, Jimmie Darby, Vincent Darby, Calvin Harrison and Wilbert Harrison.

