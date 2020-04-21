Joseph Clayton Huntsberry “Bobby”

June 12, 1936 ~ April 14, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Joseph “Bobby” Clayton Huntsberry, 83, who was welcomed into Heaven by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born in Abbeville, LA on June 12, 1936. He was reared and educated in Abbeville and joined the Catholic faith at an early age. He later met and married his wife of 47 years, Doris Jean Spates, and to this union three children were born. Joseph believed in hard work and enjoyed providing for his family. He held numerous jobs during his lifetime – construction worker, farmer, truck driver, grocery attendant, and housing authority supervisor. He was especially proud of the role that he played in the construction of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Joseph was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also an active member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council #77 and the Fourth Degree Knights of Peter Claver St. Paul Assembly #3. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family, tending to his vegetable garden, going to trail rides and listening to Zydeco music. He loved joking around, making everyone laugh and giving people nicknames.

He is survived by his three daughters, Carla (Donovan) Ruffins of Houston, TX, Charlotte Huntsberry and Christina Huntsberry of Humble, TX; three grandchildren, Joshua Ruffins, Justin Ruffins, and Chloe Huntsberry; four sisters, Otherea Bernard of Delcambre, LA, Joyce Turnley and Theresa Baptiste of Baton Rouge, LA, and Eva Louis of Abbeville; three sisters-in-law, Annie Huntsberry, Diane Spates and Rita Spates of Abbeville; three godchildren, Philip Louis, III, Monica Perry and Yazmine Huntsberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Spates Huntsberry; son, Randy Felix; parents, Leon Huntsberry and Ella Mouton Huntsberry; two sisters, Ella Mae Reaux and Helen Segura; and two brothers, Herman Huntsberry and Elmo Huntsberry.

The family of Joseph Huntsberry is deeply appreciative of your expressions of sympathy, words of comfort and prayers for our beloved father. Special thanks are extended to his caregivers and the staff at St. James House of Baytown, Faith Community Hospice, Fall Creek Rehabilitation, The Heights of North Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital Baytown, Maison Du Monde Living Center and Concepts of Care Home Health Vermilion. May God continue to bless each one of you.