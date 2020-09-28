DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Joseph Dulies Segura, age 96, at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre from 10:00 am until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:00 pm by the Knights of Columbus.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Segura passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Gardenview Assisted Living in New Iberia. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born on October 13, 1923 to the late Dewey and Euphemie Desormeaux Segura, Joseph was one of seven children. He was a happy and generous man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Joseph was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. He and his wife, Gertrude, faithfully attended church every week and parked in the same spot and sat in the same pew every time. Joseph had a great love for gardening and planting flowers. His gardens were always filled with beautiful bright and colorful flowers and fruit trees that family and friends would admire. Joseph also liked to take things easy as well and enjoyed watching TV, especially when a western or cowboy show was playing. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, Joseph would turn on the radio and listen to some good old Cajun French Music and enjoy it with his wife. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, Joseph will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Gertrude Landry Segura; son, Larry Segura (Carla); daughters, Iris S. Trahan (Jimmy) and Myra S. Lopez (Harry); grandchildren, Tanya Broussard, Louise Cook, Tricia Blalock, Natalie Segura, Nathan Segura, and Emilee Lopez; great grandchildren, Lillian Blalock, Marcus Elam Blalock, Brennan Michael Cook, Watson Charles Cook, Malarie Blalock, Ellie Segura, and Ava Segura; and sister, Lorraine S. Duhon.

He is preceded in death by his son, Chad James Segura; parents, Dewey and Euphemie Segura; brother, Lefraye Segura; sisters, Agnes S. Duplantis, Nilda S. Duplantis, Elaine S. Comeaux, and Irene S. LaSalle; and grandchild, baby Trahan.

Members and friends of the family will act as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Segura.