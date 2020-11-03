Joseph Paul “J.P.” Mayer

GUEYDAN — J.P. was born on January 13, 1956 in Port Arthur, TX to Robert Mayer and Joanne Jackson and was called to his Heavenly father on October 30, 2020. J.P. worked as a mechanic; he loved fixing things. He also loved the outdoors, especially when he was hunting or fishing. In his spare time J.P. enjoyed dancing and watching football. J.P. was a kind and loving man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

J.P. is survived by his father, Robert Mayer of Abbeville, LA; his stepbrother, Robert “Robbie” Mayer, Jr. of Delcambre, LA; his sister, Troylynette Monk of Beaumont, TX.

J.P. is preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Jackson; his stepmother, Joyce Mayer.

Funeral services for “J.P.” Joseph Paul Mayer will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Father Corey Campeaux officiating. J.P. will be laid to rest in the Gueydan Cemetery following his Service.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA beginning at 10:00 AM with a Rosary being recited at 1:00 PM and continuing until the time of his Service at 2:00 PM.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.