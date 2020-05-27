ERATH – Funeral Services for Mrs. Joyce Romero, 92, will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Romero died at 11:46AM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Joyce loved reading; getting together with her friends to play cards; and working in her yard and flower beds. She especially enjoyed going to the casino.

She is survived by her companion of 43 years, Ronnie Girouard of Erath; three sons, Ricky Boutte of the Philippines, Carlton Boutte of Florida, and Rusty Boutte of Texas; a daughter, Hedy Hardy of Abbeville; a brother, Wiley Romero of Erath; five grandchildren, Todd Primeaux and his wife Sharon, Nikki Primeaux, Troy Primeaux and his wife Allison, April Serrano and her husband Tony, and Derek Hidalgo; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and her extended family, Pate Girouard, Janet Leonard, Arlene Guilbeaux, Darlene Paterson, and Melissa Girouard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Etienne and Theola Moore Romero; two brothers, Ludren Romero and Allen Romero; a sister, Janet Hebert; and a member of her extended family, Annette Castille.

Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Primeaux, Brad Primeaux, Quinn Primeaux, Rusty Boutte, Damon Hebert, and Jean Romero.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.