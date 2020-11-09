A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Juanita T. Sonnier, 68, who passed away November 7, 2020. Reverend Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Church, will be the celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Sonnier of Carencro; children, Shannon (Juan) Suire of Lewisburg, Kurt (Sandy) Suire of Bakersfield, Calif., and Trent Suire of Erath; step-children, Shane Sonnier of Md., Shawn (Tricia) Sonnier of Shreveport, and Summer (Lonnie) Saunier of Erath; three sisters, Velta Trahan of Abbeville, Gloria (Melvin) Marceaux of Kaplan, and Betty Vaughn of Abbeville; one brother, Ellery (Tammy) Trahan of Mouton Cove; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the former Celestine Frederick and Desire Trahan; and three brothers, Floyd Trahan, Nelson Trahan, and Jessie Trahan.

Juanita was born and reared in Vermilion Parish. She was a resident of Carencro for the past 17 years. She was involved in pageantry in her younger years, and won multiple titles in South Louisiana. She loved beauty and fashion, and was self-employed as a nail technician.

Pallbearers will be Kurt Suire, Trent Suire, Shawn Sonnier, Maxie Huval, Lonnie Saunier, and Landon Suire.

Visitation be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume Wednesday morning at 9:00 am until services. A rosary will be led by Sr. Doris Roy, S.E.C. on Tuesday evening at 6:30 pm.

Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.