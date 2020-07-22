Larry Dale Schexneider, SR.

May 31, 1950 ~ July 20, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Larry Dale Schexneider, 70, who died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sons, Lane Schexneider and his wife, Shelly of Kaplan and Larry Schexneider, Jr. of Kaplan; his daughter, Lisa Schexneider of Kaplan; his three stepchildren, Michael Simon, Stephen Simon, and Brandy Simon all of Kaplan; his four sisters, Sally LeMaire of Kaplan, Judy Fajkus of Houston, TX, Patsy Dupuis of Kaplan, and Betty Smith of Kaplan; his brother, Billy Schexneider of Seguin, TX; his nine grandchildren; and his two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Schexneider; his parents, Evans Schexneider and the former Shirley Boudreaux; and his sister, Peggy Schexneider.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

