June 4, 1946 ~ December 29, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville honoring the life of Lawrence Homer Decuire, Sr. 74, who died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Guidry Decuire; two sons, Lawrence Homer Decuire Jr. and Derek Decuire; daughter, Shani Decuire; step-daughter, Rebecca Strazza Crawford; and step-son. Wade Strazza; grandchildren, Jacob Decuire, Terrance Decuire, Jarek Decuire, Kalob Decuire, Archie Lowry III, Gabriel Crawford, Jade Strazza, Tyler Strazza, Sean Strazza, Olivia Strazza; great granddaughter, Scarlett Strazza; brother, Allen Joseph Decuire and his wife, Cindy; and two sisters, Deloris Cabrol and her husband, Carl, and Cheryl Broussard and her husband, Marty.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ollen J. Decuire; mother, Gurthel V. Decuire; sister, Elaine Quebodeaux; granddaughter, Lawren Hailey Decuire; step-son. Frankie Strazza; and great grandparents. Lawrence and Eumaya Ditch Vincent, and Elie Homer Decuire and Lillie Molezin Decuire.

