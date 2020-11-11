ERATH - A Mass of Christian Burial for Leah Thibodeaux Hulin, 102, will be at 3:00PM Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time.

Leah, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 in a family residence. She loved the RV way of life and was a member of several RV clubs. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Lindsey J. Hulin Sr. of Erath, Don R. Hulin of Lafayette, 5 grandchildren, Todd Hulin and his wife Barbara of Abbeville, Melissa Savario and husband David of Baton Rouge, Nanette Hulin and partner Rachel Landry of Erath, Roxanne Backus and husband Jeffrey of Utah, and Bosco Hulin and wife Monique of Youngsville, 11 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband C.J. Hulin, her sister Nella T. Delcambre, and 3 brothers, Alphe Thibodeaux, Ovie Thibodeaux, and Ophe Thibodeaux.

