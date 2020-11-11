ERATH — A mass of Christian Burial for Ledie Boudreaux Broussard age 95 will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, La with Father Andre Metrejean as celebrant. Organist Frances Toups will accompany soloist. Hymns will include “Eye Has Not Seen”, “Like a Child Rests”, “Gift of Finest Wheat”, and “You are Mine”.

The family requests visitation to be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020, beginning at 8:00 A.M. until services. at David’s Funeral Home of Erath with a recitation of the Holy Rosary to be said at 9:30 A.M.

A native of Henry and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Broussard passed away at 9:44 A.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence in Erath.

A stay-at-home mother, she enjoyed sewing and cooking for her loved ones. She was a graduate of Henry High School where she was a Vermilion Parish All Star in basketball playing in the All Star Tournament.

She is survived by one son, Gerald Broussard and wife Phyllis Theriot Broussard of Henry, La; one daughter Marla Broussard of Erath, La; daughter-in-law Billie Robicheaux Broussard of Lafayette, La; son-in-law Cecil Chatman of Broussard, La. Five grandchildren, Saul Broussard, Erin Broussard, Keri Broussard, Claire Chatman Carluen and John Chatman. Three great-grandchildren Darin Carluen, Rebecca Carluen and Harrison Becnel.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Joseph Numa Broussard; parents Cestia Boudreaux and Leah Dugas Boudreaux; one son Glynn Broussard; one daughter Phyllis Broussard Chatman; two grandchildren Leah Broussard and Brandt Broussard; two brothers Murphy Boudreaux and Claude Boudreaux; sister Mable Dubois.

Pallbearers will be Saul Broussard, John Chatman, Elvin Carluen, Malcolm Boudreaux, Neddie Boudreaux and Timmy Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearer her godchild Ronnie Boudreaux.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Concepts of Care Home Health, Hospice of Acadiana, Dr.Britni Hebert and Dr. Vernon Valentino. Also to the sitters who provided special care, Teresa Levia, Patricia Parks, Dean Duhon and Becky Sayer.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

