June 8, 2020 ~ June 8, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Leo James Cavalier, who died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Leo is survived by his parents, Mark and Tiffany Cavalier; maternal grandparents, David and Faye Saltzman, paternal grandparents, Mark Cavalier, Sr. and Shelia Primeaux; aunts and uncles, Dave Griffith (godfather) and his wife Brittany, Cory Saltzman, Ryan Saltzman and his wife Haley, John Paul Bares and his wife Khristin (godmother), Jonathan Bares and his fiancee’ Kitty and Francis Cavalier (godfather) and his wife Simone; maternal great grandmother, Linda Hebert; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by a younger sibling; maternal great grandfather, Joseph Griffith; paternal great grandparents, L.J. and Betty Cavalier and Chester and Barbara Primeaux; and an uncle, P.J. Cavalier.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.