March 4, 1948 ~ May 27, 2020

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 700 S. Broadway St., Erath honoring the life of Linda Broussard Demette, 72, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Surviving as pallbearers will be Blaze Demette, Seth Demette, Joseph Martin, Henry Demette, Drake Bourgeois and Bradeon Bourgeois. Honorary pallbearers include Troy Vice and Mike Bourgeois.

Heaven has gained the most beautiful soul. Linda was best known as “Maw Lynn” to her grandchild. Linda will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and always being well-dressed. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the casinos, taking a cruise, shopping, dancing and attending concerts.

Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Perry James Demette; three daughters, Tracy Vice and her husband, Troy of Abbeville, Rachelle Demette of Erath, and Shantelle Bourgeois and her husband, Mike of Maurice; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Blaze, Seth, Brittney, Drake and Braedon; five great grandchildren, Olivia, Gunner, Abigail, Julianna and Jensen; and brother, Hubert Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Broussard and the former Lorena Bouillion; and granddaughter, Madison Bourgeois.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.