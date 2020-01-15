July 23, 1936 ~ January 14, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Lucy Mae Gaspard Meaux, 83, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:52 AM at Eunice Manor Nursing Home with family at her bedside, after an extended illness. She was born on July 23, 1936 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Fedlis and Cora Broussard Gaspard.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville, burial will immediatley folow at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

She is survived by five of her children, Rebecca M. Broussard of Abbeville, Willis P Meaux, Jr. of Abbeville, Rachael M. Boudreaux and her husband Jessy of Eunice, H. Rene Meaux of Madisonville, Ricky L. Meaux of Kaplan; daughter-in-law, Allison B Meaux of Erath; brother Fedlis Gaspard, Jr. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his twelve grandchildren, Christine Fields, Bridget Lapointe, Derek Broussard, Amber Broussard, Katherine Myers, Athena Larson, Louis Dryer, Jr, April Meaux, Heath Meaux, Gabriella Meaux, Jenna Meaux and Michael Meaux; and eleven great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her spouse of 60 years, Willis Paul Meaux; son, Allen J Meaux; parents, Fedlis Gaspard and Cora Broussard Gaspard; and four brothers, Calvin Gaspard, Carrol Gaspard, Jimmie Gaspard and Ronald Gaspard.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; The funeral home will reopen Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Eunice Manor Nursing, for the wonderful care and compassion. As well as the staff of Hope Hospice. Our journey to Mom gaining her wings was definitely made easier with their guidance and compassion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.