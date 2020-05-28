January 27, 1944 ~ May 23, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lynn Paul Thibeaux, 76, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jude Mire, Kelly Mire, Chris Mire, Elvin Michaud, Ralph Hutchinson and Kevin Thibeaux. Honorary pallbearers will include the City of Abbeville Firefighters.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Elaine Thibeaux; two sisters, Deanna Touchet and Linda Ann Goutierrez and her husband Donney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Joseph Olin Thibeaux and the former Alice Marie Hebert; brother, Allen Thibeaux; and brother-in-law, Jimmie Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

