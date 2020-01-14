Maldred M. Chauvin, 94, of Port Arthur, TX., passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Maldred was born July 9, 1925 in Abbeville, LA., to the late Serge Chauvin and Elvina Theriot Chauvin. He was a devout catholic and a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he served as usher and lector. Maldred also served on parish council and was on the finance committee for St. James Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #14355 and Santa Maria Assembly #1100. Maldred proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.

Maldred is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Stephen Chauvin, Jr.; brothers, Paul Chauvin and Harry Chauvin; sisters, Ella Kennington and Isabelle Hardy. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 73 years, Beatrice Chauvin; children, Deborah C. Robison and husband, John of Groves, TX; Stephen M. Chauvin and wife, Barbara of Groves, TX; Marian C. Burt and husband, Randall of Groves, TX; Philip Chauvin and wife, Erica of Bridge City, TX; and brother, James Chauvin of Abbeville, LA. Maldred also leaves behind grandchildren, Nicole Chauvin, Catherine Chauvin and Kelsey Burt; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Violet to cherish his memories.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors Project or the charity of your choice.

A Christian Vigil will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m., at Immaculate Conception/St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, Monday, January 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Immaculate Conception/St. Peter Parish Catholic Church with celebrants, Father J.C. Coon and Msgr. Kenneth Greig. Entombment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.