March 9, 1918 ~ February 3, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Marguerite “Meg” Hebert Broussard, 101, died peacefully at Eastridge Nursing home Monday, February 3, 2020 with her beloved son, Greg by her side. She will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Fr. François Sainte-Marie will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church at 11:00 AM.

Meg will forever be remembered by this community for her 28 years of dedicated teaching, beginning in the small town of Wright, and her last 8 years of teaching 4th grade at just about every school in town. She was faithful to her attendance of daily Mass at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church with her little sisters, Evelyn and “Haleen”, and was known for her sharp Bridge playing skills which she acquired at the age of 16. She met weekly with her Bridge group for many years and played to the spry age of 100. She was also loyal to a monthly sewing club for 78 years. She was a dedicated mother, devout Catholic, spectacular aunt, and a true friend to many. Meg Broussard will be forever remembered and greatly missed.

Meg is survived by her son, Gregory Broussard of Abbeville; daughter, Mary Broussard of Hammond; sister, Evelyn LeBlanc; grandchildren, Chris and Jeff Broussard; great grandchildren, Maicie Broussard, Jack and Ross Broussard and Jacob Chauncey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavelle Broussard; one son, Steven Henry Broussard; parents, Henry Hebert and the former Amanda Odile Mathilde Lacasse; four brothers, Henry Sylvester Hebert, Jr., Alfred J. Hebert, Robert J. Hebert, Charles “Buddy” Hebert; and five sisters, Adeline “Tee Soeur” Sims, Yvonne deGraauw, Alice Gordon, and Helen Pearson; and cousins, Rose and Malou Lacasse.

