October 17, 1952 ~ November 6, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Marlene Sonnier Guidry, 68, who died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Broc Trahan, Collin Trahan, Trey Trahan, and Bryan Hebert.

Marlene is survived by by her husband of 44 years, Hubert Guidry Jr; one daughter, Kristie Marceaux and her husband, Brian of Maurice; two sons, Scott Trahan and Corey Guidry; grandchildren, Brilan Marceaux, Broc Trahan, Collin Trahan, and Trey Trahan; great grandchildren, Cohen and Averie Marceaux, and Zane and Mason Trahan; and brother, Bryan Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Sonnier and the former Wanda Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, La 70503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.