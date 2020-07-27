GUEYDAN — A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Alice Vallery, 80, of Gueydan, LA will be held at St Peters Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM with Father Corey Campeaux officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Friday, July 31, 2109 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 9:00 AM until the time of her funeral Mass. Mary will be laid to rest in St. Paul Mausoleum. Carrying Mary to her final resting place in St. Paul Masoleum will be Jamie Vallery, Carlon “Butch” Campbell, Horace Matthews, Jr., Jason Maxile, Kerrick Gabriel, Dale Minix. Honorary Pallbearers will be Linus Vallery, Naomi Vallery, Nickolas Piazza, John “Pee Wee” Vallery, Joseph Minnick, Orrell “Buck” Espree, Cody Boudreaux, and Linus Nunez.

Mary was born in Sunset, LA on July 8, 1940 to Levenston Minnick and Elizabeth Stewart Minnick. She was called to her Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. Mary worked as a Nursing Assistant. In her spare time, she loved to play Bingo, go shopping, watch all sports, and loved to go to church on Friday & Saturday. Her greatest joy in life was the time she was able to spend with all of her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her two sons, Linus Vallery (Rachael) of Gueydan, LA, Naomi Vallery (Johnette) of Abbeville, LA; her daughter, Loquita Piazza (Nickolas of Kenner, LA; her brother, Joseph Minnick of Church Point, LA; her nine grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Mary is now rejoicing with the family that preceded her in death her parents, Levenston and Elizabeth Minnick; her son, Joseph Vallery; her two brothers, Ernest Minnick & Morris Minnick; her sister, Mary Rose Lewis.

