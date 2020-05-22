March 10, 1929 ~ May 20, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic for Maryann Bodin Scalisi, 91, who passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with her family by her side. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Scalisi’s seven grandsons, Rollins and Randy Dent of Jackson, Mississippi, Johnny Scalisi of Alexandria, LA, Paul Scalisi of New Iberia, James Sandoz of Midland, TX, Tom Sandoz of Maurice and Matthew Dore’ of San Diego, CA. Readings will be given by Mrs. Scalisi’s two granddaughters, Marsha Thibodeaux of Lafayette and Michele Dore’ of Baton Rouge. Gift bearers will be her great grandchildren and her newborn great-great granddaughter.

Mrs. Scalisi was born in New Iberia, La where she lived until marrying the love of her life, Bernard Scalisi. They were married almost 60 years. Mrs. Scalisi was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a military wife, traveling the world as she raised her family. Mrs. Scalisi was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family.

Mrs. Scalisi is survived by her five children, Sheila Dent (Bobby), of Jackson, Mississippi, Bernard Scalisi, Jr, (Bai), of Nunez, Louisiana, Ronald Scalisi, (Joyce) of Jacksonville, Florida, Germaine Lattier (Earl), of Lafayette and Valerie Dore’, (Joseph) of Abbeville; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and her brothers, Daniel Bodin, Larry Bodin and Merlin Bodin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Scalisi; parents, Wesley and Germaine Bodin; and a brother, Wesley Bodin, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of services.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Community Hospice Care for the loving care provided. Gratitude is also extended to Mrs. Scalisi’s sitters, Lea Abshire, Regina Clark and Doriene Sherrer.

In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to Community Hospice Care, 5750 Johnston Street, Suite 204, Lafayette, LA. 70503.

