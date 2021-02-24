September 16, 1930 ~ February 20, 2021

ABBEVILLE— Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Abbeville United Methodist Church honoring the life of Mazie Connor DeHart, 90, of Abbeville, who passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Guillory (Jerry), three sons, Robert DeHart (Annette Frederick), Glenn DeHart (Cherie Lewis), and Jeffery DeHart; 12 grandchildren, Kristine G. Colomb, Karen G. Hebert (Neil), Kady Guillory (Tony Morvant), Coney DeHart, Tillie D. Richard (Jacob), Dustin DeHart, Cody DeHart (Lani Suire), Jevon DeHart (Kelsie Fraiser), Jordan DeHart, P J Lege (Danielle), Amanda Comeaux, and Emelie Lege; 24 great grandchildren, Jenna Duck, Courtney Colomb, Amiee Tuna (Tony), Lillian Hebert, Ellen Hebert, Emilee Hebert, Zoey Dore, Cali Dore, Addison Lege, Dillan Lege, Kylie Scanland, Colton Comeaux, Eli Sepalvado, Audrey DeHart, Harper DeHart, Gus Richard, Caden DeHart, Carter DeHart, Paislee DeHart, Stella DeHart, Emersyn DeHart, Asher DeHart, Chandler Richard, and Zaine Davidson; 4 great-great grandchildren, Kaleb LeBlanc, Melody Music, Lauren Tuna, and Kristen Tuna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy DeHart, parents, Lodias Connor, and the former O’Nezie Trahan; and a grandchild, Sydney Colomb.

