ERATH — Funeral Services for Melody LaSalle Lyons, 64, will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00PM in David Funeral Home of Erath. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

Melody, a native and resident of Erath passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lafayette. She loved music and came from a musically inclined family. Her personality was larger than life and she was a mother figure to everyone. She was a people person who put others needs before her own. She enjoyed her job as a cashier at Lowe’s in Abbeville and greeted her customers with a smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family but her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She was an avid Saints fan and you could hear her cheering all throughout the house. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ronald Dale Lyons of Erath, 2 sons, Jared Lyons of Lake Charles, Beau Lyons and wife Toni of Erath, 2 daughters, Arianna Lyons of Lafayette, Brittany Sonnier and husband Jason of Lafayette, 2 brothers, Ricky LaSalle and wife Jackie of Erath, Tim LaSalle and wife Cecile of Erath, 4 sisters, Shannon LaSalle of Erath, Drucie Boudreaux and husband Dennis of Erath, Starr Price and husband Daniel of New Iberia, Sandra Touchet and husband Gene of Erath, 2 Grandchildren, Elijah Lyons and Coehn Lyons both of Lake Charles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph “Needless” and Irene Segura LaSalle, an infant brother, Saunders LaSalle.

