August 1, 1929 ~ January 12, 2021

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Mildred Cornor Benoit, 91, who died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her children. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Hebert officiating the services.

Mildred was born in Cow Island, a graduate of Spencer’s Business College and spent 34 years working for a number of Kaplan physicians. Mildred was an active member of the Ladies Altar Society, cooked for the bereaved and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

She was co-director of the Kaplan Care, an assistance program for the elderly and was recognized for the many volunteer hours she put into the program.

Mom was known as an avid Saints, LSU, UL and Astros fan.

She will be remembered for being a wonderful cook and most of all – she never gave up on anyone.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca (Judy) LeJeune of Tucson, AZ and Vida (Jim) Brough of Clovis, CA; her two sons, Vince Benoit of Kaplan and Cedric Benoit of Branson, MO; her grandchildren, Brandon, Rocky, Heidi, and Luke Benoit and Caton Brough; her 11 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her brother-in-law, Donald (Yvonne) Benoit of Lake Arthur, and her sister-in-law, Helen Rose Cornor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Benoit; her parents, Edier Cornor, Sr. and the former Effie Leonard; her two sisters, Myrtis Miia and Helen Bouillion; her brother, Edier Cornor, Jr.; and her two grandchildren, Bryon Lawrence Brough and Oliver Thomas.

The family wants to extend their since appreciation to Dr. Barker (Cardiologist) and Dr. Anderson (Radiation Oncology) and Hospice of Acadiana.

To help the community safety we will honor the Louisiana mandate of July 13, 2020. All family and guests are required to wear a mask /face covering at the funeral home/church and there will be no gathering after burial service.

