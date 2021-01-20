Mrs. Elaine Palmer (LeBlanc) Speir

July 18, 1928 to January 4, 2021

Mrs. Speir passed away on January 4, 2021 at 1:42PM at Windsor Manor Nursing Home located in Concord, California. She was born in Abbeville, Louisiana to Lodias “Chick” LeBlanc and Jeanne LeBlanc. She spent most of her time growing up in Kaplan, Louisiana.

Survivors include one daughter and one son, Nancy E. Ames of Santa Rosa, California and Charles L. Speir of Vallejo, California; a nephew, Robert LeBlanc of Odessa, Texas; two grandchildren, Matthew Speir of Davis, California and Emily Speir of Benicia, California; a great-granddaughter Melanie Selgrath. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Speir and her brother Thomas G. LeBlanc.