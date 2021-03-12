Nedia Vidallia Guarino

May 21, 1933 ~ March 11, 2021

Abbeville—A 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Nedia V. Guarino at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville on Monday March 15th, 2021.

Reverend Louis Richard, Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen will serve as the Celebrant of the Mass.

A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the church prior to the mass. Nedia passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Nedia who was affectionally known as “Taunte” was born on May 21, 1933 in Abbeville, LA and graduated from Abbeville High School and Southwest Louisiana Institute with a degree in Education.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Nedia taught and inspired many children as a teacher and mentor. She fondly remembers her students and truly loved them.

Nadia, known to her grandchildren as Nama, always had a contagious loving smile. She enjoyed antiquing, home decorating, cooking, and saying the rosary. She had many special friends including her rosary group and prayer group of 45 years.

Her greatest treasure were her children and grandchildren, who she loved tremendously. One of her greatest joys was sharing Christmas and the Christmas Story with them.

She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Roland Guarino; daughters, Toni Eddy, and Dimet Conrad; son, Mac Guarino; grandchildren Grant Conrad (Jessie), Jace Conrad (Alex), Brenn Conrad, Braden Eddy, Kate Eddy, Avery Eddy, Grayson Guarino, and Camryn Guarino; two great grandchildren, Jax Conrad and Scarlett Conrad; sister, Ruby Bertrand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Theonis VidaIlia; sister, Anna Mae Reed; and brother, Noah VidaIlia.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Guarino, Braden Eddy, Jace Conrad, Brenn Conrad, Grayson Guarino and Mark Whitfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Conrad and her former students.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Hilda Richard and her staff for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mount Carmel (405 Park Ave) and Vermillion Catholic (425 Park Ave) in Abbeville La.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.